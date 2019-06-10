Pollies call on state to kick in for Hamilton Plains

FLOODED: Shute Harbour Road, Hamilton Plains is notorious for flooding every time there is a serious downpour.

THE TIME has come for the Palaszczuk Government to deliver on Hamilton Plains.

That is the message from the region's Federal and State politicians on the eve of the State Budget.

Federal Dawson MP George Christensen is calling on Labor to cough up the $7.4 million required to fix the notorious flood-plagued stretch of Shute Harbour Road.

In April, Mr Christensen secured a $29.6 million commitment under the Roads of Strategic importance, 80 per cent of the funding required to stop the flooding issues and said this was the opportunity for the State Government to stump up the rest.

"Shute Harbour Road through Hamilton Plains is a state-managed road, and even though the residents of the Whitsundays who rely on this road to get to and from schools, doctors, hospitals and the airport have been crying out for action to boost flood immunity, their calls have fallen on deaf ears,” Mr Christensen said.

"We now need the State Labor Government to get on board and contribute the remaining $7.4 million so that the people of Proserpine and the Whitsundays can access key services during those times when we face weather events and flooding.”

State Whitsundays MP Jason Costigan echoed Mr Christensen's sentiments when it came to Hamilton Plains, but said he 'wouldn't hold his breath' to see what to region would secure from the budget.

He said the State Government should be sparked into action by the Federal Government's contribution to tackling the problem stretch of road.

"It's utterly embarrassing that a state-controlled road has to be funded by the Federal Government, the same government that looks after our pensions our military and Medicare and what-not,” he said.

Mr Costigan said he predicted the state government would instead continue to 'suck the blood' from regional Queensland's royalties, redirecting them to South East Queensland.

He made mention of the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail project, a 10.4km railway line, designed to mitigate Brisbane's peak hour traffic.

"I don't need $5.4B to fix Hamilton Plains. It's a question of a road for convenience, or flood mitigation to potentially save a life,” Mr Costigan said.