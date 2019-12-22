POLLIES’ PROMISES 2019: What they did and didn’t deliver

IT HAS been a huge year in politics.

In May, we saw Dawson MP George Christensen re-elected and a Federal election result the community may or may not have seen coming (depending on who you talk to).

And things are starting to heat up in state politics, with an election looming in October next year.

Looking back on the year that was in politics, the Daily Mercury has compiled a list of big ticket items our politicians delivered and the things they didn’t quite accomplish.

Dawson MP George Christensen

Dawson MP George Christensen.

Delivered:

Urannah Dam – $10 million kickstart to progress the project to shovel ready stage.

Harrup Park – $10 million Federal funding commitment for Great Barrier Reef Arena project. (The arena hasn’t gone ahead yet because the proponent is seeking a state commitment).

Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains – $29.6 million in funding announced in this year’s Federal Budget.

Two election commitments are in the planning phase. Funding of $6.5 million has been made available for the Northern Beaches Community Hub and $2.5 million for the Whitsunday Maritime Training Centre. Council and groups are finalising plans on both projects before proceeding.

Not delivered yet:

$150 million Regional Deal – One of Mr Christensen’s election commitments to deliver an agreed plan for transformational projects from all three levels of government. This is a work in progress and will be led by the Greater Whitsunday Council of Mayors. They have been meeting on this and getting plans in place ahead of a wider consultation process.

$10 million Collinsville coal-fired power station business case not delivered yet. Work on this is ongoing.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Delivered:

Almost $10 million to CQUniversity for a world class sports precinct at Ooralea.

$80 million for the Walkerston Bypass.

$653,708 to West Tigers Leagues Club for an undercover bowling green.

$300,000 to Palmyra Dragway for track upgrades and repairs following Cyclone Debbie.

Not delivered yet:

Peak Downs Highway (Clermont to Nebo) Logan Creek to Nine Mile Creek, pavement widening and strengthening – $28,000,000

Peak Downs Highway, Wolfgang – widen and seal roads worth $3,000,000.

Bowen Basin Service Link – Walkerston Bypass worth $120,000,000.

Bruce Highway upgrades, including the Mackay Ring Road and Sarina Northern Access Upgrade – $907,010,000.

*Note: Michelle Landry’s Mackay region announcements only.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.

Delivered:

$500 million for Mackay Ring Road Stage 1

$3.6 million for Resources Centre of Excellence (construction to be completed in March 2020)

$5.4 million for ‘Step Up, Step Down’ residential mental health facility

$14 million jobs rescue package for Mackay Sugar

Not delivered yet:

Matched $10 million in funding for Harrup Park Great Barrier Reef Arena project.

Mackay Ring Road Stage 2 (Work will start after Walkerston Bypass and Port Access Road).

Qantas Pilot Training Academy. Mackay has been confirmed as the location for the new academy, however, Qantas is yet to confirm an opening date.

Burdekin MP Dale Last

Burdekin MP Dale Last. Picture: Matt Taylor

Delivered:

Mr Last said he was proud to stand with the people of regional Queensland to fight for Adani’s Carmichael Mine approval.

“There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that it was that pressure that saw the approvals finally granted by the Queensland Government,” he said.

Successfully lobbied to have funding for medical services in Clermont reviewed to deliver more incentives to attract doctors.

New school hall at Moranbah High School.

Not delivered yet:

Mr Last’s priorities for 2020 include:

Improved health care for rural and regional areas.

Attracting and retaining teachers in the regions.

Progressing Urannah Dam.

Continuing the fight for road upgrades.

“There are roads in the electorate that are little more than goat tracks and, when our region makes such a huge contribution to Queensland, we deserve decent roads,” he said.

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew.

Delivered:

Successfully lobbied for up to $12 million for new multipurpose performing arts and sports hall for Sarina State High School.

Successfully lobbied for State Government to deliver previous promise to upgrade the Sarina Hospital. It was announced in November that Sarina would receive a new purpose-built hospital.

Not delivered yet:

Intersection upgrade near Marian shopping centre. Mr Andrew said work to deliver this was under way.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Delivered:

New performing arts centre for Northern Beaches State High School

Lobbied for floodproof upgrade to Shute Harbour Road at Hamilton Plains

New Dingo Beach boat ramp. However, State Government funding has reduced by $600,000 from the $1.4 million initially announced for the project in August 2018.

Mr Costigan’s priorities for 2020 include: