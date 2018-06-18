Pollies trade blows on Proserpine Budget funding

Since the 2018/19 Whitsunday Regional Council Budget was handed down on Monday, there's been plenty of speculation over how and where money is being spent.

DESPITE a social media spat erupting between the LNP member for Whitsunday and Whitsunday Regional Council's deputy mayor over who motivated this week's announcement of $500,000 in State Government funding for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre, it seems the region is keen to overcome recent hardships with injections of much-needed cash.

The online dispute started when Jason Costigan posted on Facebook that he was "thrilled to announce this morning that I've forced the Palaszczuk Labor Government to give $500,000 to the Whitsunday Regional Council to help with the long-awaited reopening of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre”.

John Collins was quick to hit back and said he had asked the Premier for funding to help the struggling post-cyclone region.

Division 3 was granted $250,000 for a long-awaited RV stop, however no money was allocated for the reopening of the tourist information centre whose funding was pulled by Tourism Whitsundays in July last year.

A council spokesperson confirmed this week that no decision had been made on a location for an RV stop as council is awaiting "final advice” from Wilmar Sugar's head office about the confirmation of a site and what it could cater for.

The spokesperson said joint funding grant applications for State and Federal funding were being explored for a possible future information centre.

Council has contributed $820,000 to help restore the Proserpine Entertainment Centre along with the State Government grant which will go towards air-conditioning and a roofing upgrade, audio and lighting upgrade, fire safety improvements and driveway resurfacing.

The State Government will provide $576,000 for projects including Pioneer Park upgrade, Keith Johns Park upgrade, and $1.5 million in addition to the $5 million to rebuild the Proserpine council administration building

The Whitsunday Regional Council Budget also includes $3.1 million over three years for the highly anticipated Proserpine Main St upgrade, $100,000 to upgrade a section of Conway Rd, $35,000 for a new footpath in the beach park area at Conway Beach, $675,000 for road upgrades, $70,000 for upgrades to the Proserpine Swimming Pool to complement the new water park, and $80,000 to renew the amenities at the Proserpine Tourist Park.

Cr Collins said the $4 million Main St upgrade would start this financial year, and in his Facebook presentation on the council website, he said the highly anticipated waterpark would be up and running in July.

Meanwhile, Mr Costigan slammed the budget as "a dud”.

"It's not just the funding snub for better roads at Hammo Plains and Goorganga Plains that makes me angry. Just check out what else is missing.

"No money for a new visitor information centre for Proserpine. No money for that RV park that has been sought by the Proserpine Chamber of Commerce and myself for that matter.

"No money to replace the old pavilion at the Showgrounds destroyed by Cyclone Debbie. There is no money for the Main Street of Proserpine like they promised. No money to help the council reopen the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

"No money to replace the 51-year-old police station in Proserpine.”

Whitsundays Funeral and Crematorium director Jeff Boyle said the RV stop, or driver reviver, could provide a "massive boost” to Proserpine.

"The only way to get tourism is to get people to stop. And then it benefits everybody.

"Signs could be put up showing people what's at Conway, and Dingo Beach. It could benefit the whole community. So many camper vans drive straight past because there's no reason to stop.”

Mr Boyle said he also hoped a stop would reduce accidents, especially between Proserpine and Bowen.

"Drivers fall asleep at night time behind the wheel. It's only got to save one life and it's paid for itself.”

Olga Dufty, who lives just off the highway near Proserpine, said that while the budget was part of boosting the area, it was also important "to make people feel welcome”.

"We did a trip around Tasmania, and at one place we paid $5 a night to park near town, and a volunteer came round and they gifted us with a pack with a Biro, a notebook, and a calendar.

"How lovely is that? We spent our money there, and you hang around and you have a nice feeling.”

She said she had noticed fines on the windscreens of travellers' RVs if they had parked overnight in town, and she had apologised to some of them.

"It puts a bad taste in your mouth. They come here and that's how their treated.”