Iit's not quite polo, and it's not quite lacrosse

IT'S not quite polo, and it's not quite lacrosse, but more than 70 players will be descending on Bowen to compete in the unique hybrid sport next weekend.

The annual Bowen Polocrosse Carnival will be returning to Bowen on July 13 and 14 providing locals with the opportunity to spectate the unique sport.

Polocrosse, which began in Australia, is a team sport that is a combination of polo and lacrosse. It is different from traditional polo using sticks with racquet heads and rules more reminiscent of netball.

The Bowen Carnival is set to be a large event, with teams from both the Capricornia Zone and the Far Northern Zone travelling in.

Bowen Polocrosse Carnival organiser Verna Ford said that the combination of both zones is set to make the competition extremely fierce.

"People as far south as Nebo and as north as Ingham will come down for the carnival, so the competition is going to be good," Ms Ford said.

"The thing we're really excited for at Bowen this year is the opportunity to run a junior competition, which is great for the future longevity of the sport."

The weekend will see athletes play four games each, with the winners crowned on Sunday afternoon.

Spectators are encouraged, with Ms Ford saying that there will be a bar and food available all weekend.

"The gates are there to stop the horses getting out, not stop people coming in. We'd love people to check out the sport," Ms Ford said.

"If you see someone walking around in white pants, ask them some questions, they'd be more than happy to answer."

There will also be a three course meal and live music on Saturday night, which Ms Ford says anyone can come and enjoy.

The action starts from 8am each day and will take place at the sports complex on Woodlands Road.