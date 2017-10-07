28°
News

Pommies just going with the flow

EXPLORING: British backpackers Hannah Flint and Sean Ryan soak up the sun in the Whitsundays.
EXPLORING: British backpackers Hannah Flint and Sean Ryan soak up the sun in the Whitsundays. Jacob Wilson

THERE aren't too many places in the world that boast the beautiful sunny weather of the Whitsundays.

This is one of the many things that has drawn backpackers from far and wide to see the best of what Airlie Beach and the broader region have to offer.

English tourists Hannah and Sean have seen this for themselves, embarking on a trip along the east coast of Australia after hearing all about it from their friends.

And when they return home, they will be sure to pass on the message about this beautiful tropical paradise.

How long have you been in Airlie Beach?

Hannah: We got here on Friday. We are here for about a week.

What do you like most about the Whitsundays?

Sean: It is really chilled out and nice.

Hannah: We love the weather, it is chill and everyone is nice.

What is your favourite attraction?

Hannah: The lagoon, it is nice in there. We will also be going over to the islands on the boat on Tuesday. We will be doing the whole lot over three days and two nights.

What are your plans while you are in Australia?

Hannah: We were working and living in Sydney and we have been living in Australia for almost six months now. Now we are doing an east coast trip all the way up to Cairns. Altogether we will be in Australia for six months.

What would be your top travel tip for people visiting the Whitsundays?

Sean: Don't plan much, just do whatever you want.

Hannah: Yes, just go with the flow. It is easy to just get a camper and drive.

What is the weirdest thing you have found about Australia?

Sean: It would have to be drinking shots at the bar.

Hannah: Yeah, you are not allowed to take your shots away, you have to drink them at the bar.

What are some similarities and differences between Australia and England?

Sean: Just the weather, England is really

cold.

Would you recommend to your friends to come and visit?

Hannah: A lot of them are already here anyway, a few friends have travelled here and done it and are still here. They made us do it. So I would recommend it.

Topics:  airlie beach backpackers england whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mt Julian shed raided

Mt Julian shed raided

A RED 20 tonne bottle jack was among the numerous items stolen from a Mt Julian shed on Tyree Road earlier this week.

St Cath's students are helping save lives

David Hiscox and Stephanie McGoldrick were part of the group of St Cath's students assembling birthing kits.

St Cath's students helped assemble 500 birthing kits.

Chantoozies are young at heart

The Chantoozies are set to bring their energy to the Airlie Festival of Music.

Chantoozies star Ally Fowler can't wait to hit Airlie Beach.

Free coffee and a survey for locals

CYCLONE SUPPORT: Rev Craig Yeomans and Jenni Davies outside Coles Cannonvale offering the community

Look out for a smiling face near Coles on Wednesday.

Local Partners