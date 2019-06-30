Menu
Kalyn Ponga missed the clash with the Broncos.
Rugby League

Ponga out of Origin decider

by Tom Sangster
30th Jun 2019
Kalyn Ponga has been ruled out for two weeks due to a calf injury, essentially putting an end to his hopes of playing the Origin decider.

The Knights on Sunday confirmed Ponga will be sidelined for two weeks due to a calf injury, putting an end to his hopes of playing the Origin decider.

With Origin 3 just 10 days away, Ponga is highly unlikely to be ready in time for the blockbuster at ANZ Stadium next Wednesday.

Ponga was injured during Origin 2 in Perth a week ago during Queensland's 38-6 loss to NSW.

He was initially named to line up for the Knights in Round 15 but was a late withdrawal after the injury flared up.

 

"Kalyn Ponga had scans on Sunday morning to determine the severity of his calf injury," The Knights said in a statement.

"The scans showed he has suffered a strain.

"Ponga picked up the injury during State of Origin week and sat out the Knights' 26-12 win over Brisbane as a result.

"He is expected to miss the next two weeks."

kalyn ponga queensland maroons state of origin state of origin iii
