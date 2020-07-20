Poole dominates as rugby union returns to Bowen

Rana Wagg runs for the ball during a trial game between the Bowen Mudcrabs and Mackay Brothers at the Bowen Sporting Complex on Saturday.

THE Bowen Mudcrabs clawed an impressive win over Mackay Brothers in the club's first match after a series of factors, the least of which was COVID-19.

The Mudcrabs raked in a 50-29 victory over the Mackay team in the first rugby round in Bowen since the club was forced out of last season due to low player numbers.

Added to that was the Bowen club managed just one game before coronavirus restrictions grounded games.

The Mudcrabs started strong at Bowen Sporting Complex on Saturday, with Nick Poole running 20m to score a try off a bad Mackay Brothers pass in the 5th minute.

After a Brothers try, the Mudcrabs then scored again in the 15th minute after a good scrum in centre field.

Karmon Power had a damaging run and passed to his brother Rainer Power who scored in the corner.

Two other slick backline plays led to tries, one between the Power duo, which led Nick Poole to score a try and then convert, and then a second play that led Rainer Power to try in the corner.

Nick Poole was the first player to land a try for the Mudcrabs and continued the run to claim the top scorer title for the squad with three tries and five conversions by the end of the match.

He also played a crucial role in the final try of the day in the 77th minute.

He charged ahead in a damaging run and was tackled before the line.

He then popped the ball to Xanthe Power who scored under the posts. Poole then converted.

Rainer and Xanthe Power ended the day with two tries each and Scott Le Bherz scored one try.

Coach Tom Andison said his team was "feeling good" going into the match as the COVID shutdown had provided what he called a "second pre-season" where the squad worked on set plays and fitness.

"The backline looked potent all day, especially the connection of two brothers Rainer and Karmon Power on the right edge," Andison said.

"Lineout was excellent with Temone Power stealing two of the opposition's lineout throws."

After a lengthy break from the game, Andison said the players were keen to get back out onto the field.

"They were pumped, they haven't had much to do for some time and they're looking forward to having an outlet and playing in front of friends and family," he said.

The rugby union squad will take on Mackay City in Mackay this Saturday and then return to Bowen for five games in a row at home.