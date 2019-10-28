Menu
Khya Witheridge was caught by police, drink driving with his car lights off at night.
Poor choice made to get away from cops after day at races

Shannen McDonald
28th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
AFTER a 'few too many beers' at the Bowen races, a man who drove the streets of Airlie Beach with his headlights turned off as he tried to escape a police pursuit, has instead driven himself to court.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said Khya Witheridge, of Airlie Beach, first caught the attention of police on the night of October 12, when he went to unluck his car which was parked on Waterson Way.

A police pursuit shortly followed, resulting in the 21-year-old turning off his car lights as he tried to drive away from police.

Witheridge was later caught by police, when he pulled into his Seaview Av home address, where he then blew 0.156 per cent.

Pleading guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court this week, Witheridge said he thought he'd be fine to drive since he stopped drinking earlier that afternoon, about 3pm.

"I caught the 8pm bus back, had a nap, and I was in town to get a kebab," Witheridge said.

This was Witheridge's second drink driving offence.

He was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

