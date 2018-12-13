Poor report card for region's inshore waterways

REPORT CARD: The Whitsunday region's inshore waterways has seen a drop in condition from moderate to poor.

THERE is no gold star when it comes to the report card on the health of the Whitsunday region's inshore waterways.

Following Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the Whitsunday and Central (Mackay) inshore zones dropped in overall condition from moderate to poor, driven by declines in water quality, coral and seagrass condition.

Mackay-Whitsunday Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership chair Julie Boyd said yesterday while overall results were a mix of Bs, Cs and Ds, there was no doubt that waterway health was an A-grade issue.

"We need continued improvement, action and funding when it comes to better water quality,” Mrs Boyd said.

"Of course, after Debbie we would expect our marine environment to have taken a hit and this is definitely the case,” Mrs Boyd said.

"While these scores don't give us the whole picture, they have highlighted the importance of giving our coral and seagrass ecosystems the best conditions we can for recovery. A more complete picture of the cyclone's overall impact will be detailed in the next report card, expected mid 2019.”

Results are based on pre and post TC-Debbie conditions, and include just three months of heavy rainfall conditions following the cyclone.

The condition of our estuaries remained primarily good, with seven of the eight key estuaries receiving an overall B-grade.

However, sediment and nutrients in our major river basins were moderate to poor, a rating similar to previous years.

Pesticides remain a priority issue for the Pioneer and the Plane basins and new monitoring has highlighted they are an issue in the Proserpine basin too.

Mrs Boyd stressed this did not reflect a lack of action in these communities.

"We have taken some big steps toward better water quality,” she said.

"What these results show is that we need to continue to do that.

"Our catchment and our backyard run direct to the Great Barrier Reef and we want future generations to enjoy our region as we do.”

Mrs Boyd added it was important to fill monitoring gaps.

"To know where we're going, we need to know where we're starting from,” she said.

"We are pleased to announce this year we have new data not previously available for the Don and Proserpine basins.

"And thanks to a new monitoring program currently underway, next year we will have the first score for the southern inshore zone (offshore of Carmila).”

Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy said a collaborative approach would be pivotal to the region obtaining better results going forward.

"The important point to reinforce, is that a very poor result for water quality in the Whitsundays is not the result that we can carry forward into future reporting periods,” he said.

"We have a big challenge ahead of us and only a fully committed and engaged community can help to deliver the water quality improvement programs that the Whitsunday Islands requires to remain Australia's number one sailing and island destination.

"We are the jewel in the crown of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and the Rivers to Reef Partnership provides a platform of opportunity to keep it this way.”