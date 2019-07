FROM Bohemian Rhapsody to State of Origin, talented students from across the Mackay region performed dozens of themed acts at the annual Rock Pop Mime event at the weekend.

Hundreds of students and their proud parents packed into Meadowlands Amphitheatre at Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens on Saturday night for the 2019 event.

Talented Mackay photographer Loren Jon Photographer was there to capture all of the action on the stage.