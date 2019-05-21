Pop-up clearance shoe store offers bargains for shoppers

Pam Allison shows off the shoes on offer at the pop-up clearance shop in Cannonvale.

Monique Preston

LOVE a good bargain? Then a new Cannonvale pop-up clearance shoe shop is for you.

The shop, which opens on Thursday in Whitsunday Shopping Centre, will operate until June 16.

The shoes in the shop are excess stock from Shoe Biz stores in Airlie Beach and Proserpine.

Footwear includes women's and men's work, fashion and sport shoes, at discounted prices.

Shoe Biz owner Richard Allison said the sale would cut the cost of shoes to half price or under.

"It's a fair dinkum under 50 per cent sale," Mr Allison said.

"Some are as much as 80 to 90 per cent off."

Mr Allison said the shoes on sale were between one and two years old.

He assured people they could pick up a good bargain as there were quality shoes on offer.

"Our stock is premium stock. We don't stock $10 and $20 shoes," he said.

Shoe Biz has been in business for about 30 years in the Whitsundays, so Mr Allison, wife Pam and son Andrew, know plenty about footwear.

The sale is usually held about once a year to clear old stock, so that new shoes can be bought in for the Airlie Beach and Proserpine stores.

"We're liquidating excess stock so we can put money in the bank to buy new stock," Mr Allison said.

He said it worked better to run the sale in a separate store so there was no confusion about what stock was on sale.

Mr Allison said the pop-up shop would contain between 1000 and 1400 pairs of shoes.

He is hoping to move as much stock as possible in three-and-a-half weeks.

"In the past we've always managed to clear a lot of stock," Mr Allison said.

The shop will be open seven days from 9am.