Attempt to use someone else's ID goes awry

TRYING to pass off someone else's identification as his own in a nightclub ended badly for Carey Ronald Pope.

Proserpine Magistrates Court heard on Monday how the nightclub's security officer had reported Pope to police, saying he had tried to get into the nightclub about 1am on March 19 using someone else's ID.

Pope, 36, then refused to give his real name to the police, claiming he had lost his own ID. He was charged with supplying ID to another as evidence of age, and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

"The defendant said he didn't know who the ID belonged to and didn't know the name of the person, so police assumed he'd stolen it," police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said.

"He had no reason for being in possession of the licence."

Duty lawyer Peta Vernon said Pope travelled around Australia as a musician and had only been in the area for a month.

"He said the ID belonged to a fellow, who he met in Byron Bay, and that he gave it to him," she said.

He said he had not been able to see his young daughter for three years and "it has had a massive effect on him".

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said there was nothing "sinister" about Pope having the ID - "he just wanted to get into the club" - and fined him $200 for using the ID and $300 for the unlawful possession.