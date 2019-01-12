Popular Airlie Beach restaurant closes doors

AIRLIE Beach restaurant Walter's Lounge has closed its doors.

The restaurant, located at the Port of Airlie, announced it would be ceasing business on its Facebook page on Friday.

"We regret to advise that we have made the decision to close the doors of Walter's Lounge, effective immediately.

"To the staff, friends and family that have supported us over the years, thank you immensely.

"To the customers that welcomed us into their lives, thank you for loving what we do and becoming part of our family.

"To the customers that didn't quite enjoy their experience at Walter's, thank you for challenging us to become better, but, more importantly, thank you for keeping us humble.

"Craig, Bec & Heath.”