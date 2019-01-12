Menu
Login
Walter's Lounge has closed its doors.
Walter's Lounge has closed its doors. Contributed
News

Popular Airlie Beach restaurant closes doors

Claudia Alp
by
12th Jan 2019 10:20 AM

AIRLIE Beach restaurant Walter's Lounge has closed its doors.

The restaurant, located at the Port of Airlie, announced it would be ceasing business on its Facebook page on Friday.

"We regret to advise that we have made the decision to close the doors of Walter's Lounge, effective immediately.

"To the staff, friends and family that have supported us over the years, thank you immensely.

"To the customers that welcomed us into their lives, thank you for loving what we do and becoming part of our family.

"To the customers that didn't quite enjoy their experience at Walter's, thank you for challenging us to become better, but, more importantly, thank you for keeping us humble.

"Craig, Bec & Heath.”

airlie beach restaurant walters lounge whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Six shave heads to raise funds for cancer research

    Six shave heads to raise funds for cancer research

    News Money raised for cancer research in head shave.

    • 12th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Airlie Beach 10.5m playground to open in February

    Airlie Beach 10.5m playground to open in February

    News Airlie Beach 10.5m playground to open in February

    Just watering for a mate

    Just watering for a mate

    Crime Fine for looking after friend's cannabis crop.

    Operation nabs 26 drivers doing wrong thing

    Operation nabs 26 drivers doing wrong thing

    News Twenty-six drivers caught in police operation.

    Local Partners