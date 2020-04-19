Bondi identity Dimitri Moskovich has been arrested in dramatic scenes on Sunday afternoon.

Popular on the famous strip for his feats of strength at Bondi's outdoor gym, Mr Moskovich was subdued by two uniformed officers who claim he became " quarrelsome and argumentative".

"About 3.30pm, police approached the 54-year-old man after noticing him walking through fencing near the rock platform at Ben Buckler Point, allegedly contravening the local government signs stating the area was closed," police said in a statement.

"Police attempted to speak to the man, however walked away. As police approached him again it is alleged he became quarrelsome and argumentative.

"He was arrested and taken Waverley Police Station and is currently assisting with inquiries."

Dimitri Moskovich is pinned down by police at Ben Buckler reserve on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Footage of the arrest shows a dozen people standing around filming the incident as Mr Moskovich has his hands pulled behind his back.

Mr Moskovich reached international fame in 2015 when he showed up to vote in the state election wearing nil but red speedos.

Mr Moskovich is well known in the area. Picture: Kristi Miller

He told The Wentworth Courier politics was mostly "total bullsh …"

"I try to vote for who I think once they are elected who do the less harm."

Originally published as Popular Bondi strongman arrested in dramatic scenes

Police approached Mr Moskovich for allegedly contravening local government signs stating the area was closed. Picture: Krisit Miller