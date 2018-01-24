Popular cafe hits the road

AIRLIE Beach's popular Cafe One3 now has a travelling trailer that brings Andrew Watts and Kerrie McCallum's comfort food to the streets.

For the past few weeks during the school holidays the kitted out kitchen on wheels has been serving up acai bowls and coffee just outside Seabreeze tourist park in Cannonvale.

The couple's passion for healthy, clean and delicious food, made from ethically and locally sourced produce, is the reason they decided to start the business four years ago.

Cafe One3 is a treasure trove of locally sourced products and gifts.

"We source everything we can locally, which means the menu is always a little bit different,” Ms McCallum said.

"We cater to pretty much all dietary requirements - gluten-free, paleo, with most of the menu being vegan, but we have locally sourced bacon and eggs too.”

Andrew Watts mans the kitchen at their flagship cafe in Airlie Beach and serves up healthy soul food six days a week.

His passion for healthy, tasty and filling food is apparent the moment you look at the menu and while the cafe is the perfect spot to perch and devour breakfast, lunch and dinner the mobile addition will allow the food to come to you.

"It's been about 12 months in the planning and we received the trailer in late November,” Ms McCallum said. The couple turned business partners purchased the travelling extension to their cafe due to a high demand from people wanting them to cater at their events.

"We did the Quota Proserpine community markets which was really good and sold out of food at the Clipper race welcome party,” Mr Watts said.

The van is already a hit with locals and those passing through the region.

If recent appearances around town such as the Clipper race official welcome party on Friday January 19 are anything to go by the travelling trailer will be in high demand.

Mr Watts' entrepreneurial side first became apparent when he created a healthy, wholesome muesli while working for his parents which he still uses in the cafe today.

It seems that you don't need to be a vegan to enjoy the food on offer.

"We have tradies coming in for acai bowls of a morning and people choosing to try something they wouldn't usually,” Ms McCallum said.