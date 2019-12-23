Menu
The view from Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill.
News

Popular eatery, resort to close for four weeks

Elyse Wurm
23rd Dec 2019 12:39 PM
MAJOR maintenance works will be undertaken at Northerlies Beach Bar and Grill and Freedom Shores Resort early next year, forcing the doors to shut for four weeks.

Tourism Whitsundays today advised that Northerlies and Freedom Shores would be closed to the public from Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 28.

This will include all food and beverage services, as well as accommodation, due to large-scale maintenance works.

“Upon reopening we are excited to be launching some new and improved menus for all to enjoy,” the statement read.

“We sincerely appreciate all the support we have received throughout the year and we look forward to the year ahead.”

During the closure, there will be at least one duty manager onsite to monitor all email and phone communications between the hours of 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

For inquiries email manager@northerlies.com.au

business freedom shores resort maintenance northerlies beach bar and grill whitsunday business
Whitsunday Times

