Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Twin Falls at Kakadu National Park will open this year for the first time in years. Picture: Che Chorley
Twin Falls at Kakadu National Park will open this year for the first time in years. Picture: Che Chorley
Travel

Kakadu waterfall set to open for the first time in years

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
23rd Apr 2021 2:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE of the jewels of Kakadu National Park, Twin Falls, is set to open this year for the first time since 2018.

However there's a catch with access to Twin Falls only available to tour operators this year as Parks Australia and Traditional Owners trial a staged approach.

A Parks Australia spokesman said access would be limited to operators only to access the Twin Falls Escarpment walk under special permits.

"The gorge will remain closed during 2021 and during this period work will be undertaken to develop improved future access solutions," the spokesman said. The falls have been inaccessible since 2018.

The spokesman said upgrades would be underway soon to raise the level of the Jim Jim Creek crossing extending the period of safe access to the falls.

 

 

"As water levels drop and road conditions improve we'll be able to gain access to the crossing and begin work," the spokesman said.

"After the upgrade is completed the Twin Falls Escarpment walk will be opened to visitors."

 

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Popular Kakadu waterfall set to open for the first time in years

kakadu kakadu national park twin falls

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police granted extra powers to tackle hoons

        Premium Content Police granted extra powers to tackle hoons

        Crime Stronger laws allow police to charge the owner of a car linked to a hoon offence, even if they claim they were not the driver.

        • 23rd Apr 2021 1:30 PM
        ‘Running amok’: The motivations behind region’s car thefts

        Premium Content ‘Running amok’: The motivations behind region’s car thefts

        Crime Mackay police reveal the motivation and strategies behind the spike in car thefts...

        The list of issues behind Christensen’s shock move

        Premium Content The list of issues behind Christensen’s shock move

        Politics ‘Our politics just does not seem to be working when it comes to the issues that...

        Christensen slams ‘broken’ politics in shock retirement

        Premium Content Christensen slams ‘broken’ politics in shock retirement

        Politics Dawson MP reveals he won’t contest next election