Popular resort closer to opening

DAYDREAM Island Resort and Spa has announced the appointment of hospitality sales professional Jayson Heron as its new director of sales and marketing based in Sydney.

As Daydream prepares for its forthcoming $65million redevelopment post-Cyclone Debbie, it has relocated its sales and marketing office to Sydney from Brisbane.

Mr Heron joins Daydream Island from The Star Sydney, where he was director of sales. Prior to that he held a variety of roles with Hilton and Crown Resorts in Melbourne.

It is anticipated that Daydream Island Resort and Spa will be opening for guests in late 2018.

Major works already announced include redevelopment of the arrivals pavilion, reception, main atrium area, Waterfalls restaurant, Lagoons bar, all room types and Mermaids restaurant.

Additionally, the Lovers Cove function area will be expanded and a new Asian-inspired restaurant built.

The resort's conference facilities will also be revamped and expanded.