‘Popular’ school captain electrocuted

Investigations under way after Brisbane school captain electrocuted in home
News

Ellen Ransley
24th Mar 2021 11:15 AM

A north Brisbane community is in mourning after a "popular, talented" school captain was electrocuted on Tuesday night.

Emergency services and Energex crews were called to a home in Caboolture North at 7pm on Tuesday, following reports a 17-year-old male had been electrocuted.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, Liam Keegan died at the scene.

Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious, and Workplace Health and Safety were now leading investigations.

Tributes are flowing for Liam, who was a school captain at Tullawong State High School in Caboolture.

In a statement, Tullawong State High School principal Kiah Lanham said the community was "deeply shocked and saddened" by the passing of their school captain.

"Liam Keegan was a popular and talented young person who will be greatly missed by all his friends and teachers," Ms Lanham said.

"Our thoughts and sincere sympathies go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

"Support is being provided to students and staff, and guidance counsellors are available to provide support."

Liam Keegan was a school captain at Tullawong State High School, in Caboolture. Picture: Supplied via NCA NewsWire
Liam's friends took to social media to share dozens of touching tributes to the teenager.

"Love you forever Liam. you beautiful boy … I'll see you one day my love," Zoe de Graaff wrote.

"You'll be dearly missed," Karlee Renae wrote.

"Rest in peace Liam. You made an impact on so many people without knowing it. fly high," Bec Juckes said.

"He was a good bloke," Angel Taylor said.

Hayley Madison said, "Rest easy buddy. Gone too soon - you will be missed by so many."

