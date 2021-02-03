Popular sport group looking to get new event up and running

The field powers away from the start line at Airlie Beach parkrun. The team would like to get junior parkrun up and running again. Photo: File

A popular Airlie Beach exercise group is trying to get an initiative back up and running that will help the younger generation keep active.

Airlie Beach parkrun is looking to start junior parkrun back up after it was brought to a halt because of COVID-19.

Event director Bob Barford said about 30 to 40 juniors had been taking part in junior parkrun across the year it was held.

However, the worldwide pandemic put on the brakes and it hadn’t started back up.

Now the team is looking for volunteers to help restart the Sunday morning event.

“To have an event of their own puts a little feather in their cap and adds to the experience,” Mr Barford said.

“If young people see that their parents are running, then running for them just becomes something that they do.

“It’s a natural progression.

“To establish that as a way of life is quite important, that idea of going out and running is not something unusual, it’s something we all do.”

Mr Barford said there were quite a few young runners that headed along to Airlie Beach parkrun on a Saturday morning to take part with their parents.

The specialised junior parkrun event would be a two-kilometre run, as opposed to the adult course of five kilometres, and take place on a Sunday morning.

Like the original parkrun, the junior event is run worldwide with young competitors timed and mentioned in results lists.

Airlie Beach parkrun is a popular Saturday morning event. Photo: File

Mr Barford said there wasn’t really an age range for competitors.

“There’s no pressure to complete the course and parents can run along with the kids any time,” he said.

Mr Barford said anyone interested in helping get the event off the ground would need to acquire a Blue Card and would receive support from the worldwide parkrun organisation.

A meeting will be held on Saturday, February 20, at 8.30am at My Rainbow Bakery and Cafe to discuss junior parkrun.

Anyone who’s interested in lending a hand can also get in touch with the team via airliebeach@parkrun.com or 0407 895 011.