Popular strawberry farm to re-open, expand to blueberries

Strawberries will be back on the menu for Ballantynes by May.

AFTER being closed for a year, the popular Ballantyne's Strawberries will re-open in a few months with a brand new crop of strawberries, bigger and better than ever.

Married couple Margaret and Allan Ballantyne are excited to re-open their much loved farm to the public in May, with an anticipated bumper crop after the dismal 2016 season they experienced which prompted them to shut up shop and work for other strawberry farms on the Sunshine Coast and in South Australia.

In a sad twist of fate 2017 "would have been perfect but we didn't plant any crops ourselves,” Mrs Ballantyne said.

The couple, originally from New Zealand, made Queensland home and became first generation farmers after purchasing the farm in 1983, when Mr Ballantyne put a deposit on the property without his wife's knowledge.

Mrs Ballantyne told her husband on discovering they had purchased the 60 acre Cameron's Pocket property "I'm not a farmer,” but loved the beautiful area and decided to make a go of it as fruit farmers.

"We tried growing paw paws, but that didn't work,” --- and three children later the couple found their niche as strawberry farmers and have lived on the property for 23 years, their first crop a mere 2000 plants has now increased to 500,000.

MARKET: Alan Ballantyne from Ballantynes Strawberry farm Tony Martin

Ballantyne's is only considered a small farm, with other commercial strawberry farms having "millions of plants,” Mrs Ballantyne said.

"I've got horror stories of how big farms operate,” Mrs Ballantyne said. It was a learning curve that prompted the couple to move back home to Cameron's Pocket and have another go at farming fruit themselves, teemed with the fact that they "missed being home”.

Unfortunately the farm became a bit rundown in their time away, but after a bit of hard yakka it is back up to scratch and the plastic for the strawberries is almost laid - the first row going down just before Christmas, much to their Facebook following's delight.

First generation strawberry farmers Mr and Mrs Ballantyne said they are very passionate about the industry, but their children unfortunately have not shown interest in carrying on the family business.

"I can't eat strawberries from the shop, we love it, my family think we are crazy,” Mrs Ballantyne said, adding the couple's two sons take after dad and are diesel fitters and their daughter a school teacher.

PICKIN: public enjoying picking strawberries at Ballantynes Strawberries in Calen.

The local gem that is Ballantyne's Strawberry Farm is on the market for sale and has been since 2017 when the couple took a year off, but only for the right price.

"We're not getting any younger and the kids aren't interested in taking the farm on,” Mrs Ballantyne said.

While they thought that 2016 would have been their last innings, the couple will remain in the fruit growing industry, Mrs Ballantyne said in reference to her husband "he's always liked growing things.”

Until the right buyer makes an offer Ballantyne's will continue to grow their delicious strawberries and are expanding their crops into blueberries and raspberries this year after learning about the fruit in their year off.

Mrs Ballantyne said all going well the raspberry crop should be ready to harvest in June, just in time for the school holidays. Berry lovers will have to wait 18 months for the blueberries however.