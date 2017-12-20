Popular swim beach re-opening for Christmas

THE popular Boathaven Beach (commonly known as Beacons Beach) - Airlie's only all-tidal swimming spot - will be restored to its pre-Cyclone Debbie state just in time for Christmas.

New sand is being used to restore the beach to its former glory, the works jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

The beach is popular with tourists and locals as it has stinger nets and is within walking distance from the Airlie Beach main street.

Work started on Thursday, December 7, and will continue until this Sunday, delivering a large amount of sand to the beach sourced from the Don River banks.

Sections of the beach are closed to the public, beginning at the western end and moving towards the east.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the project would make use of sand taken from the Don River in the north of the Whitsunday region.

"We recognise Beacons Beach is a popular tourist attraction for visitors to Airlie Beach and by replenishing the sand we are restoring our beautiful foreshore,” he said.

"This is the first stage of restoring Beacons Beach, with the second stage expected to occur in April.”

The beach is also home to one of the region's most lavish homes, and the new One Airlie development.