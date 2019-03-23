Popular TV presenter gives a green thumbs up to Isaac

WETLANDS WEEKEND: Costa Georgiadis is coming to St Lawrence this June.

A POPULAR television gardener has given the green thumbs up to attend Isaac's premier nature adventure at StLawrence this June.

Gardening Australia presenter Costa Georgiadis will share his knowledge at the StLawrence Wetlands Weekend.

And no doubt this year's June7-9 event at the wetlands will be one to remember.

Isaac Regional Council mayor Anne Baker said Costa's passion for gardening was well-known across Australia and would be a great asset in this year's event.

"It's such a pleasure to announce Costa is coming to the Isaac coast as we are excited to host this in one of nature's finest wetlands,” Cr Baker said.

"Costa brings with him decades of experience, a passion for sustainable living and a contagious love for gardening that will leave us digging for more.”

St Lawrence will burst into life with an immersion experience of creativity, education, family fun, live entertainment and mouth-watering food.

Mackay band Mango Junction will rock the wetlands at the Bushman's Dinner with award-winning cooks the Bait Layers. There will be tours of the wetlands and historic towns, and bush skills workshops.

Camping and caravan facilities are available on-site or stay in style in a glamping tent.

Cr Baker said more activities and a headline favourite for the event would be announced when tickets went on sale mid-April.

For more information, visit www.isaac.qld.gov.au/wetlandsweekend, phone 1300 ISAACS (1300 47 22 27) or visit an Isaac Regional Council office.