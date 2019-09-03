Menu
WINNERS: Mantra Club Croc Cannonvale's Aina Roca, Anita Puelma-Silva, Max Tindall-Jones, Alex Sambrooks and Jordi Barta.
Popular Whitsunday resort named best family restaurant

Georgia Simpson
3rd Sep 2019 2:00 PM
QUEENSLAND'S best family restaurant is right here, in the Whitsundays.

The 2019 Queensland and Northern Territory Restaurant and Catering Industry Association Awards for Excellence featured entrants from all across the state, but Mantra Club Croc's Club Croc Bistro blitzed the field to win the Family Restaurant category.

Mantra Club Croc general manager Andrew Slavin said the resort was family-focused, and their kids menu encompassed more than just chicken nuggets with chips and tomato sauce.

Mr Slavin said while the win was certainly a surprise, it was also well deserved.

"I'm proud, and honoured - our chefs and the food and beverage team have worked hard over the last few years to improve the resort and improve its appeal,” he said.

"You don't expect to win because it's such a big competition - every restaurant in the country has the opportunity to enter.

"Our staff are trained to work with families and their children ... they're part of the family.”

As well as offering a delicious kids menu, the resort also has activities to keep the kids occupied, high chairs and friendly and attentive staff.

Restaurant and Catering Australia is the peak industry body and represents 45,000 cafes, restaurants and catering businesses across the country.

Mr Slavin said the resort was gearing up for the national awards at the end of October.

