Christopher Tsompanoudis filmed and photographed up the skirts of his female co-workers on more than 50 occasions. Picture: John Gass
Crime

Porn-addicted engineer filmed up skirts of women

by Isabella Magee
13th Mar 2020 7:12 AM
A "PORN-ADDICTED" Brisbane engineer has pleaded guilty to secretly recording and photographing up the skirts of women more than 50 times.

Christopher Tsompanoudis, a mechanical design engineer, admitted to 51 counts of making observations or recordings in breach of privacy relating to 10 women.

Christopher Tsompanoudis claims his offending was “the consequence of addiction to adult pornography”. Picture: John Gass
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Trevor Perry told the Brisbane Magistrates Court that video footage obtained by police showed the women photographed by Tsompanoudis.

Defence Lawyer Ross Malcomson tendered two psychologists' reports on behalf of Tsompanoudis who he said had "depressive disorder" and whose offending was "the consequence of addiction to adult pornography".

"…(there is) a recognition that (sic) addiction was the gateway activity to the matters now before the court," Mr Malcomson said.

"It's open for me to (assume) there was a sexual motivation behind these offences," Magistrate Anthony Gett said.

A woman who Tsompanoudis preyed on and committed 21 offences against wrote in a victim impact statement that she was the victim of a "deliberate manipulation" by the man.

Tsompanoudis will be sentenced on May 12.

court crime queensland upskirting

