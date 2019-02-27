Porsche reveals plan for an electric-powered SUV

The Porshce Macan will be the brand’s first electric SUV.

PORSCHE'S green machines are multiplying. It's electrifying.

The German maker best known for high-powered sports cars has confirmed that the next-generation Macan SUV will be powered solely by electricity.

The mid-size SUV is due to enter production earlier next decade and will be the first in Porsche's current line-up to ditch the internal combustion engine. Porsche has already removed all diesel options from its range following the Volkswagen Group's emissions cheating scandal.

The updated Macan will be the last version to feature an internal combustion engine.

It will arrive after the electric Taycan sports car and Taycan Sports Turismo sports wagon.

Porsche's chairman Oliver Blume says the brand is fully committed to electric cars and that the technology blends perfectly with its ethos.

"Electromobility and Porsche go together perfectly; not just because they share a high-efficiency approach, but especially because of their sporty character," says Blume

Porsche plans to have half its new vehicles with some form of electrification - either hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully-electric - by 2025.

Porsche sees itself as a leader in electric cars and is investing more than 6 billion euros ($9.5 billion) by 2022.

The updated Porsche Macan is due to arrive in local showrooms shortly.

"Our aim is to take a pioneering role in technology, and for this reason we will continue to consistently align the company with the mobility of the future," says Blume.

Porsche hasn't revealed many details of the next-generation Macan yet but it has confirmed that the machine will feature the same 800-volt battery pack as the Taycan. This battery is above the industry standard 400-volt pack used by some competitors.

The Porsche Taycan is due to go on sale in Australia next year.

The big bonus of the 800-volt battery is that it can be charged extremely fast by EV standards. When connected to a 350kW direct current (DC) charger the 800-volt battery in the Taycan can be filled to 80 per cent in just 15 minutes.

Porsche is expected to match the battery pack with a pair of electric motors, one on each axle - providing all wheel drive.

Porsche will also ditch the MLB platform that underpins the current Macan - and a range of other vehicles from its owner, the Volkswagen group - in favour of the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) which has been developed in conjunction with Audi. The PPE is also used for the coming Audi e-tron Sportback.

The updated version of the current Macan - which will be the last petrol-powered version - is due to land in Australia in the next month.