Porsche’s bold new SUV with coupe inspiration

PORSCHE'S hulking SUV is about to gets a sporty makeover.

The German brand has revealed a coupe version of the Cayenne SUV - joining a niche segment that is fast becoming mainstream.

The sleek high-rider will take the fight to the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.

Featuring a steeply sloping roofline the Cayenne SUV appears more quintessentially Porsche than its other conventional SUVs.

Porsche's vice president of style Michael Mauer says: "The significantly steeper roof line that falls away to the rear makes the Cayenne Coupé appear even more dynamic, and positions it as the sportiest-looking model in the segment."

Only two version will launch in Australia initially.

The Porsche has seating for four, eschewing an SUV's usual family-hauling profile in favour of a more grown-up layout. The rear pew is biased towards two passengers rather than three and Porsche's comfort rear seats - two seats with a divider in the middle - can be optioned at no cost.

To accommodate the lower roofline in the rear Porsche has lowered the rear seating position 30mm compared to the standard Cayenne.

The standard Coupe priced from $128,000 (before on-road costs) and powered by a turbocharged six-cylinder engine (250kW/450Nm).

And a Turbo Coupe priced from $254,000 and powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol unit (404kW/770Nm). The Turbo can hit 100km/h in 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 286km/h.

The coupe roof suits Porsche’s styling better than conventional SUV design.

The entry-level version compares well with the equivalent Mercedes and BMW rival. But the Turbo comes at a considerable price premium - about $50,000 - compared to the BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. The Porsche is quicker but all have similar performance figures.

With the wide disparity in prices there is room for more versions to make it down under - namely a hybrid and a petrol powered S version.

Australian customers can order the Cayenne coupe now with the first deliveries expected early next year.