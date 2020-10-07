A woman pays her respects at the funeral of Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor. Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

A Porsche driver who allegedly filmed police officers dying after a horrific crash on a Melbourne freeway was "ashamed" of what he did, a court has been told.

Mortgage broker Richard Pusey is facing more than a dozen charges in relation to the horrific fatal crash that left four police officers dead on the Eastern Freeway on April 22.

Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Sen-Constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney were killed in the freeway crash involving a truck driven by another man.

The scene of a fatal crash on Melbourne Eastern Freeway where four police officers died.

"Mr Pusey explained that he was ashamed of what was contained on the footage," barrister Dermot Dann told the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"He was ashamed because he'd said horrible things," Mr Dann said of his client.

The 42-year-old driver allegedly filmed Sen-Constable Taylor as she lay dying on the road and reportedly said: "Now you've f***ed my f***ing car."

The lawyer argued his client deleted crash footage because of his shame and after receiving legal advice. Mr Dann said he explained this to police in a record of interview.

Richard Pusey was ashamed for allegedly filming a dying police officer, a court has been told.

It was also revealed Mr Pusey had been hit with an additional charge of possessing an anti-speed measuring device, the court was told.

He is also charged with driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, destruction of evidence, perverting the course of justice, failing to remain at the scene after a drug test and failing to render assistance.

The hearing continues but was initially delayed for almost an hour because of technical difficulties.

Originally published as Porsche driver 'ashamed' of footage