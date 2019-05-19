Suns can’t break Power curse

PORT Adelaide's dominance over Gold Coast has extended into an eighth year, with the Power defeating the Suns by 38-points in wet conditions at Adelaide Oval.

The Power have forced their way back into the top eight after overcoming a half-time deficit of four points, numerous injuries and a resilient Suns outfit who looked a chance to win their first game over the club since 2011 to win 13.11 (89) to 7.9 (51).

It has lifted Port Adelaide into eighth and kept them in the race for finals while Gold Coast's record now sits at 3-6 as they turn their attention to next week's fixture against competition leaders Geelong.

Suns coach Stuart Dew said Power lifted in the third term and his players didn't go with them, conceding the scoreboard flattered Gold Coast who had 35 less forward 50m entries than their opponent.

"That is where we will focus a fair bit on, who was rowing the boat in the second half," Dew said.

"We had pretty similar demographics so we will put it down to making sure we can deliver two quarters and not think the job is done. That is a learning experience but it's a harsh one because we definitely thought at halftime the boys were on."

Charlie Ballard of the Suns is tackled by Sam Gray of the Power.

The expected rain came with the first siren and it played into Gold Coast's contested game style.

Gold Coast dealt with the soggy conditions better in the opening term to take a nine-point lead into the first break.

They played for territory while applying pressure at the source while the Power gifted the Suns two goals through turnovers in the centre of the ground and inside their defensive 50m.

The inclusion of debutant Ben King allowed Jack Lukosius to shift to the wing and use his mobility more while Josh Corbett and Peter Wright added to Gold Coast's tall forward line structure.

It's a move Dew said he was eager to stick with after being impressed by King despite the conditions.

"He competed well. I don't think he was out marked which is all we ask for and he provided some good opportunities," Dew said.

Kane Farrell and Travis Boak celebrate in the driving rain.

"It was never going to be about getting a lot of stats for Benny. It was getting through that first game, the enjoyment of it.

"He will be fine and be better for it obviously because your head is always spinning first game up."

The momentum never swung back in Gold Coast's favour after Port Adelaide gained ascension, with the Power dominating possession and parking inside their forward 50m while forcing the Queensland side to turn it over when trying to come out.

Travis Boak (36 disposals) and Tom Rockliff (30 disposals) were among Port Adelaide's best while Kane Farrell and Billy Frampton kicked three goals each.

Brayden Fiorini (38 disposals) was Gold Coast's premier midfielder, while defenders Jack Hombsch and Charlie Ballard and forward Alex Sexton were among the standouts for the Suns.

Dew said midfielder Touk Miller was a chance to return from a heel injury for their Round 9 clash with Geelong.

