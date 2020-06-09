Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring a boat off Mackay after its captain refused to cooperate with Biosecurity officers. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Port authorities monitor Chinese coal ship off Mackay

Zizi Averill
Melanie Whiting
Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
9th Jun 2020 12:30 PM
MARITIME authorities are monitoring a Chinese coal ship docked at Hay Point after the captain reportedly denied biosecurity officers to search some onboard areas.

The ship was docked at Hay Point Coal Terminal and was due to set sail Monday night.

However, the captain refused to allow biosecurity officers access to all parts of the vessel, leading the team to report the ship.

The ship was docked at Hay Point Coal Terminal and was due to set sail last night. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring the ship off Mackay.

"I understand now that the captain is co-operating with health authorities," Ms Palaszczuk said on Tuesday.

"There were some initial reports that there was some non-cooperation, but I've just been informed that there's now full co-operation.

"There is no evidence of anyone being sick."

The captain has granted biosecurity officers access to all areas.

The coal ship was still docked at the Hay Point services berth at noon.

The crew has been in isolation for 14 days offshore in line with health requirements.

The Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, Transport and Main Roads and North Queensland Bulk Ports has been contacted for comment.

