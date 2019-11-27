Port of Airlie restaurant to set up second venue

A Port of Airlie restaurant is setting up a second venue in Cannonvale.

LA MARINA restaurant, which has been operating at Port of Airlie for the past three years, is opening a second venue.

The Panuccio family is branching out with a second café in Cannonvale, located at Cannonvale Markets.

The owner, Joseph Panuccio said the new venue would be "a local pleaser and aimed at the local market”.

The new venue will be take-away based and offer some on-site seating, take-away and home delivery.

The offerings will include pizza, pasta, fried chicken, fish and chips, coffee, fresh focaccias, sweets and their famous house made gelati.

Mr Panuccio said La Marina would not be leaving Port of Airlie, but would have some exciting news to follow in the coming weeks.

The new venue is expected to be open by this weekend.