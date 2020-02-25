Vessel weighing 39,000 tonnes berths at Port of Bundaberg

ONE of the largest vessels to visit the region, berthed at the Port of Bundaberg last week.

Weighing in at more than 39,000 tonnes, the Brighten Trader recently berthed at the Bundaberg port, indicating a positive outlook for the region.

A spokeswoman from the Gladstone Port Corporation (GPC), said it is one of the largest vessels to visit the Bundaberg port.

"GPC and Port of Bundaberg commenced wood pellet exports in 2014, with these exports set to double this year," the spokeswoman said.

"At 39,310 tonnes (DWT), the vessel is one of the larger wood pellet vessels to visit the port."

More than 27,000 tonnes of wood pellets was loaded onto the Brighten Trader.

The cargo is scheduled to deliver the shipment to Great Britain, for Altus Renewables Limited.

A GPC spokeswoman said the outlook for the export trade at the Port of Bundaberg was positive.

"This is good news for Queenslanders in terms of jobs, economic growth and international trade," the spokeswoman said.

"The outlook for export trade at the Port of Bundaberg is outstanding.

"GPC remains confident the Port of Bundaberg will continue to go from strength to strength and is committed to exploring new opportunities for the port moving forward."

Due to weather conditions, loading procedures for the vessel has currently paused and will resume once rain ceases.

Last October, GPC released a document outlining their 50-year vision to develop the Port of Bundaberg as a key agricultural trade connection to growing economies.

"Fast-growing economies like Indonesia, India and, most significantly, China, are expected to compete aggressively for Australian products in the coming decades," Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey previously told the NewsMail.

"There is also plenty of opportunity to develop tourism through the Port of Bundaberg too, so we need a vision that sets out priorities for how we develop the land and attract business and investment to make the most of that opportunity."