POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs on offer throughout the Whitsundays
THINKING about a career change?
Here's a selection of available jobs across the region.
CO-ORDINATOR - BOWEN
Bowen Community Council Incorporated is seeking applications for a co-ordinator to manage the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre and Cooinda Family Centre.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3228087/
AIRCRAFT REFUELLER - WHITSUNDAYS
Whitsunday Aviation requires a full-time aircraft refueller for operations at Hamilton Island and Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) airports.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3236533/
PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER - CANNONVALE
Whitsunday Christian College is seeking a part-time primary school teacher to teach Year 1/2 starting in July.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3234381/
APPRENTICE CHEF - AIRLIE BEACH
MRAEL is currently seeking a third year apprentice chef for their client Mika Live BBQ & Bar.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39112410?searchrequesttoken=7e9c68b1-19eb-47e9-b698-ea9d147a0626&type=standard
DEMOLITION LABOURERS - AIRLIE BEACH
Labour Solutions Australia is a national labour hire company that is currently seeking physically fit and reliable demolition labourers for a new project in Airlie Beach.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39105313?searchrequesttoken=7e9c68b1-19eb-47e9-b698-ea9d147a0626&type=standard
FRONT DESK - AIRLIE BEACH
1300 Skydive is looking for an enthusiastic person who is looking to gain a full-time office and customer service role in their Airlie Beach office.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39082834?searchrequesttoken=66d2ff9d-a64a-4fcc-bbcb-3c0fb15d18dd&type=promoted
FOOD AND BEVERAGE MANAGER - DAYDREAM ISLAND
Daydream Island Resort is seeking a person to lead the resort's food and beverage team.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39089894?searchrequesttoken=66d2ff9d-a64a-4fcc-bbcb-3c0fb15d18dd&type=standout
TRACTOR AND SCOOP/LASER BUCKET OPERATOR - WHITSUNDAYS
Bowman's Earthmoving are seeking experienced Tractor and Scoop Operators and Multiskilled Operators are required for the Whitsundays area.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39082517?searchrequesttoken=66d2ff9d-a64a-4fcc-bbcb-3c0fb15d18dd&type=standout
BAKER/PASTRY COOK - CANNONVALE
Fairbairn Bakery requires a full-time baker/pastry cook to work in their busy Whitsundays-based bakery. Attractive salary for the right applicant.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39074838?searchrequesttoken=6d0a4584-591f-4e48-87d2-2b0a856027dc&type=standard
PERISHABLE PROCUREMENT MANAGER - CANNONVALE
Whitsunday Foodservice is seeking Queensland's best perishable procurement manager to join their team at head office in Cannonvale.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38864792?searchrequesttoken=ecfe793b-161b-4cf3-98de-2c331384f080&type=standout
CIVIL CONSTRUCTION LABOURERS - PROSERPINE
Vella's Civil are an established, locally-owned and operated civil construction, quarrying and earthmoving company who is looking for three labourers.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39055428?searchrequesttoken=ecfe793b-161b-4cf3-98de-2c331384f080&type=standard
PAINTER - HAYMAN ISLAND
Hayman Island has an opportunity for a full-time painter to join the team on the island.
FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39054974?searchrequesttoken=ecfe793b-161b-4cf3-98de-2c331384f080&type=standard
ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT - GLENELLA
Flo-Max Australia are the industry leaders in pipeline cleaning, operations and maintenance services. They are seeking an administration assistant to join their Mackay branch.
FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3235907/