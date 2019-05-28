POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs on offer throughout the Whitsundays

This week's list of available jobs across the Whitsundays region.

This week's list of available jobs across the Whitsundays region.

THINKING about a career change?

Here's a selection of available jobs across the region.

CO-ORDINATOR - BOWEN

Bowen Community Council Incorporated is seeking applications for a co-ordinator to manage the Bowen Neighbourhood Centre and Cooinda Family Centre.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3228087/

AIRCRAFT REFUELLER - WHITSUNDAYS

Whitsunday Aviation requires a full-time aircraft refueller for operations at Hamilton Island and Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) airports.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3236533/

PRIMARY SCHOOL TEACHER - CANNONVALE

Whitsunday Christian College is seeking a part-time primary school teacher to teach Year 1/2 starting in July.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3234381/

APPRENTICE CHEF - AIRLIE BEACH

MRAEL is currently seeking a third year apprentice chef for their client Mika Live BBQ & Bar.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39112410?searchrequesttoken=7e9c68b1-19eb-47e9-b698-ea9d147a0626&type=standard

DEMOLITION LABOURERS - AIRLIE BEACH

Labour Solutions Australia is a national labour hire company that is currently seeking physically fit and reliable demolition labourers for a new project in Airlie Beach.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39105313?searchrequesttoken=7e9c68b1-19eb-47e9-b698-ea9d147a0626&type=standard

FRONT DESK - AIRLIE BEACH

1300 Skydive is looking for an enthusiastic person who is looking to gain a full-time office and customer service role in their Airlie Beach office.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39082834?searchrequesttoken=66d2ff9d-a64a-4fcc-bbcb-3c0fb15d18dd&type=promoted

FOOD AND BEVERAGE MANAGER - DAYDREAM ISLAND

Daydream Island Resort is seeking a person to lead the resort's food and beverage team.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39089894?searchrequesttoken=66d2ff9d-a64a-4fcc-bbcb-3c0fb15d18dd&type=standout

TRACTOR AND SCOOP/LASER BUCKET OPERATOR - WHITSUNDAYS

Bowman's Earthmoving are seeking experienced Tractor and Scoop Operators and Multiskilled Operators are required for the Whitsundays area.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39082517?searchrequesttoken=66d2ff9d-a64a-4fcc-bbcb-3c0fb15d18dd&type=standout

BAKER/PASTRY COOK - CANNONVALE

Fairbairn Bakery requires a full-time baker/pastry cook to work in their busy Whitsundays-based bakery. Attractive salary for the right applicant.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39074838?searchrequesttoken=6d0a4584-591f-4e48-87d2-2b0a856027dc&type=standard

PERISHABLE PROCUREMENT MANAGER - CANNONVALE

Whitsunday Foodservice is seeking Queensland's best perishable procurement manager to join their team at head office in Cannonvale.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/38864792?searchrequesttoken=ecfe793b-161b-4cf3-98de-2c331384f080&type=standout

CIVIL CONSTRUCTION LABOURERS - PROSERPINE

Vella's Civil are an established, locally-owned and operated civil construction, quarrying and earthmoving company who is looking for three labourers.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39055428?searchrequesttoken=ecfe793b-161b-4cf3-98de-2c331384f080&type=standard

PAINTER - HAYMAN ISLAND

Hayman Island has an opportunity for a full-time painter to join the team on the island.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39054974?searchrequesttoken=ecfe793b-161b-4cf3-98de-2c331384f080&type=standard

ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT - GLENELLA

Flo-Max Australia are the industry leaders in pipeline cleaning, operations and maintenance services. They are seeking an administration assistant to join their Mackay branch.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3235907/