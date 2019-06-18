POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs on offer throughout the Whitsundays

This week's list of available jobs across the Whitsundays region.

THINKING about a career change?

Here's a selection of available jobs across the Whitsundays region.

COMMIS CHEF - AIRLIE BEACH

Coral Sea Marina Resort is currently seeking an experienced Commis Chef to join the vibrant team at The Garden Bar Bistro for an immediate commencement.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3256681/

PROPERTY MANAGER - CANNONVALE

Taylors Property Specialists are looking for a property manager to build and maintain the company's rental portfolio.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3255145/

SUPERVISOR/LEADING HAND BOILERMAKER - BOWEN

Melco Engineering is on the lookout for structural fabricators for upcoming workshop and site projects in the Bowen/Collinsville region.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3256451/

MAINTENANCE PERSON - BOWEN

A fruit and vegetable packing operation requires a competent maintenance person to carry out repairs and preventative maintenance work on a variety of machinery and equipment in a busy packing shed operation.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3255836/

PEST CONTROL TECHNICIAN - CANNONVALE

Amalgamated Pest Control is looking for a motivated person to join the team as a full-time pest control technician.

FOR MORE: https://www.whitsundaytimes.com.au/classifieds/ad/3251406/

CONTRACT MERCHANDISER - AIRLIE BEACH

A company is on the lookout for someone reliable to merchandise a diverse range of Home Safety/Garden Decor/Homewares projects. Approximately two hours a fortnight for the Airlie Beach area.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39266009?searchrequesttoken=44638d61-e6a3-4204-ad26-556a73856094&type=standard

INVENTORY CO-ORDINATOR - MACKAY & WHITSUNDAYS

Wilmar Sugar is looking for someone to manage multiple site stores teams to ensure compliance to policies and efficiency in inventory activities across the cane products regions.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39248885?searchrequesttoken=b70b5b93-ea42-41a1-8758-81d96ddf966f&type=standout

RESERVATIONS SUPERVISOR - AIRLIE BEACH

Cruise Whitsundays is seeking a full-time reservations supervisor to join their team.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39254965?searchrequesttoken=b70b5b93-ea42-41a1-8758-81d96ddf966f&type=standout

STEWARDING SUPERVISOR - HAYMAN ISLAND

InterContinental Hayman Island are looking for a senior steward and hygiene professional to fill the role with their resort team.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39265530?searchrequesttoken=44638d61-e6a3-4204-ad26-556a73856094&type=standard

QUALIFIED SHEETMETAL WORKER/FABRICATOR - AIRLIE BEACH

Airlie Beach Welding and Fabrication require an experienced sheet metal worker with stainless steel and aluminium TIG welding experience.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39259645?searchrequesttoken=b70b5b93-ea42-41a1-8758-81d96ddf966f&type=standard

FRONT OFFICE MANAGER - HAMILTON ISLAND

Hamilton Island's qualia, is seeking a front office manager to join the team.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39260253?searchrequesttoken=44638d61-e6a3-4204-ad26-556a73856094&type=standout

SENIOR HATCHERY MANAGER & DOMESTICATION MANAGER - PROSERPINE

Tassal Group has two roles based at their Proserpine hatchery facility.

FOR MORE: https://www.seek.com.au/job/39248885?searchrequesttoken=b70b5b93-ea42-41a1-8758-81d96ddf966f&type=standout