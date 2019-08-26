Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN COURT: Chatmongkol Norna will serve nine months' probation after he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court.
IN COURT: Chatmongkol Norna will serve nine months' probation after he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court. Shannen McDonald
Crime

Possum attackers hear their fate

Shannen McDonald
by
26th Aug 2019 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men who assaulted a possum near Airlie Beach will spend nine months on probation.

Chatmongkol Norna, 19, and Connor Anthony Hard, 18, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court, having both previously pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

On June 21, Norna and Hard had been drinking since that afternoon at their Cannonvale unit, when at 10.30pm, Norna grabbed a possum by its tail from a nearby tree.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Norna then proceeded to punch the possum three times, while Hard participated with a single punch.

Norna then swung the possum by its tail before forcibly throwing the possum over the balcony.

Sgt Myors said the attack on the possum was a deliberate act of violence.

 

Connor Anthony Hard will serve nine months' probation after he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court.
Connor Anthony Hard will serve nine months' probation after he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges in Proserpine Magistrates Court. Shannen McDonald

"The incident took about five to six minutes before the possum was thrown over the balcony," Sgt Myors said.

"The conduct involved multiple acts which were all deliberate."

The incident was recorded and shared on a friends Snapchat who witnessed the assault, and was then shared to other social media sites.

Police were informed about the attack after witnessing the attention the video was receiving on social media.

Both men will serve nine months' probation with no convictions recorded.

airlie beach animal cruelty cannonvale chatmongkol norna connor hard possum possum attack proserpine magistrates court whitsunday crime
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Drugs and drink steer motorists to court

    premium_icon IN COURT: Drugs and drink steer motorists to court

    Crime See who went to court for breaking the law while out on the road this past week.

    Jail for car thief is 'looming'

    premium_icon Jail for car thief is 'looming'

    Crime Man too lazy to walk home, takes someone else's car

    Sportspark plan goes back to the drawing board

    premium_icon Sportspark plan goes back to the drawing board

    Community Current development plans will not get the go-ahead.

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars