Hilarious reason why seven cop cars rushed to home

by Chris Clarke
21st Nov 2018 11:47 AM

Police rushed to a report of an intruder in a man's roof in East Brisbane on Wednesday morning.

But when officers arrived their perp turned out to be a nosy possum.

One witness said seven police cars turned up in Kennedy Terrance in Kangaroo Point just before 11am.

The owner of the unit became suspicious after hearing noises emanating from the ceiling.

Upon further inspection, they noticed one furry felon had made a home for themselves in the building, but no charges were laid.

A nosy possum was responsible for seven police cars rushing to an address in East Brisbane on Wednesday morning. Picture: Lachie Millard/File
