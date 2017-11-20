Menu
Post cyclone parking an issue at Shute Harbour

The 'free parking' sign uploaded to Facebook by Shane Henshall.
by Peter Carruthers

A LONG time Cannonvale resident has taken to social media to protest parking fines at Shute Harbour.

Arborist Shane Henshall was doing tree work on Hamilton Island on his return to his car he was confronted with a parking ticket while parked in a "free parking” area.

On Facebook he wrote "I thought free parking meant 'free'.”

He was referring to the relaxing of paid parking by the Whitsunday Regional Council since Cyclone Debbie tore Shute Harbour to pieces.

On Tuesday Mr Henshall said he was issued a ticket for obstructing the access of Whitsunday Transit buses.

Tradespeople are frustrated at receiving parking tickets at what is free carpark at Shute Harbour.
"But there was heaps of room for the buses. And the next day he started painting no parking zones,” he said.

"You think he could have warned us before making us a ticket.”

Whitsunday Regional Council's director of planning and development, Neil McGaffin said cars were parked on the through aisle of the road at Shute Harbour hindering the access of buses.

"Cars were parked against the security fence that protects the mangled wreck of iron and pontoons in the middle of the carpark,” he said.

"As a result buses had to use the top carpark as they could not get through the small gap between the cars due to cars parking where they have not parked before.”

Council said the top carpark is approximately 95% empty at peak times so there is plenty of parking there for all tradespeople.

Cyclone debris still litters the Shute Harbour car park.
Mr Henshall said he was "shocked” to receive a ticket.

"I looked to the bloke next to me and said 'I cant believe it'.”

Mr Henshall said there were about 50 car parks that can't be used because the remnants of the jetty have been dumped there.

Council said it was in the process of removing cyclone debris from the carpark, Mr Mr Henshall said he would be contesting the ticket in court.

Whitsunday Times

