Post cyclone survey shows vulnerabilities

FOR the past few months, Whitsunday Baptist Church pastor Rev Craig Yeomans and his band of volunteers have been outside Cannonvale Coles every Wednesday with the offer of a smile and free coffee.

As part of a no-strings-attached community connections project to hear residents' thoughts about Cyclone Debbie, the team asked locals to fill out a survey.

And 80 free coffees later, the results are in.

Out of a random selection of 73 people surveyed, Rev Yeomans said the thing which stood out was the number of people who had no idea how to go about seeking services.

"There were plenty of people indicating that they felt there were needs to be met and we know there are services to address these things but they weren't accessible to those people for whatever reason,” he said.

"Things like a number of people commented on how expensive water was to buy and they didn't know you could get water from the army while they were here.”

Communication immediately after the cyclone was found to be lacking.

"A number of services happened but there wasn't a conduit that connected everyone with those things,” Rev Yeomans said.

"There were also issues with misinformation and myths like supermarket chains taking advantage of people; I shopped at Woolies right before and after the cyclone they didn't triple the prices but some people honestly believe they did.”

The survey also included mental health indicators which Rev Yeomans said produced surprising results.

"We had a question that asked how well they thought they coped and only four people said they didn't cope,” he said.

But, despite this, 25 people indicated that they had had a noticeable change in their sleep patterns, 18 people said they were experiencing outbursts of tears, 11 people indicated they were having outbursts of anger, 13 people said they had a change in concentration, nine people had a change in eating habits, 15 people lost interest in things they normally like, eight people indicated relationship issues as a result of the cyclone, nine people indicated that they had work related issues and seven people indicated they had an increase or decrease in the use of drugs or alcohol.

"Those numbers are fairly high considering only 73 people were surveyed,” Rev Yeomans said.

"The sentiment seemed to be 'there are people who are worse off than me' but there are always going to be people worse off than you.

"There are people out there with a proud Aussie spirit who don't normally use support services but it's OK to ask for help.

"We know that for most people the impacts of a cyclone will last a couple of years, don't feel like it's ages ago and you've gone around the bend.

"If we do address our own needs then we are further empowered to help others in their needs.”

According to the survey results, Cyclone Debbie has clearly had a significant financial impact right across the board Rev Yeoman said.

"Rich, poor, tenant, land lord, business owner - Debbie was non-discrimination about who was financially affected; but obviously some people had more fat in their belt to accommodate the loss.

" 'I still don't have a place' is not an uncommon sentiment and the accommodation shortage is very prominent.

"Another thing I found interesting was that there didn't really seem to be any real difference between the age groups in how they dealt with cyclone effects.”

Rev Yeomans said he now plans to take these results to lobby council and the newly elected member of parliament.

"Biggest issue was around communication and we aren't pointing the finger at any one person or organisation but I want raise the issues we have found.

"The question is more: what can we do to make the next cyclone an even better experience?”