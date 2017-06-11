Post grunge rockers coming

ON TOUR: Aussie rockers Grinspoon are on the road and heading to Airlie Beach.

TO CELEBRATE the 20th anniversary of one of the best Australian albums ever released Aussie punks Grinspoon have hit the road.

During the up-coming show at Magnums on August 12, the three-piece band promises to play their debut double platinum selling album Guild to Better Living form cover to cover.

The band from Lismore won Triple J's Unearthed in 1995 with its track Sickfest and in 1997, signed to Universal Music's Grudge imprint with Guide To Better Living.

The band gained double-platinum accreditation on the back of five singles; Pedestrian, DCx3, Repeat, Just Ace and Don't Go Away the album spent 36 weeks in the ARIA Top 50.

Now, Grinspoon returning from a five year hiatus are back on the road doing what they do best: Pumping out melodic, guitar-driven rock with attitude.

Larger than life front man Phil Jamieson is said he "hated nostalgia, gets my goat”.

"(However) what I do love are tunes, and we've got tunes.

"I know that playing this album from start to finish is going to be one of the most challenging, enjoyable and kick-ass things I'll ever do,” he said.

"Bring on the road, bring on the tour, bring on the shows and happy 20th birthday of Guide to Better Living.”

Grinspoon have curated a 20th anniversary edition of Guide To Better Living, expanding the original 16-track album to a mammoth 49 track feast of rarities, live tracks and unreleased recordings.

The album also appears on vinyl for the very first time in the form of a limited edition red vinyl pressing.

In regard to the upcoming tour Jamison had this to say "I can't wait to spit 'em out with as much venom as I did as a 19 year old.

”(Songs like) Railroader, Repeat, Just Ace, Champion, Boundary .... it's like a little treasure box of ditties!”

EPIC RETURN

WHAT: Grinspoon

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: Saturday, August 12 8pm

COST: $50 tickets through moshtix