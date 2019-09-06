Postie bike riders deliver cash for charity

WHILE POSTIE bikes are not known for their speed, a group of Whitsunday residents is on a 2200km postie bike ride to raise money for charity.

Rowan Spruce, Tony Schulz, Steve Brooks and Matt Pitt climbed aboard their postie bikes on Saturday to ride from Mackay to Longreach and back in what has been named 'The Ride of Fame'.

This year's eight-day ride will take in outback roads including Rubyvale, Aramak, Longreach, Winton, Hughenden, and Pentland.

Leonie Brown and Jake Brooks have also gone along on the ride in support vehicles, while Peter Anderson has provided moral support and helped with fundraising from home.

Participants in the ride have already raised more than $31,000 for CanTeen, which provides support for children whose parents or siblings have cancer.

The local group are no strangers on Postie Bike Safari rides, with all of them having taken part before, with Mr Pitt on his fifth ride this year.

He is hoping for a bit more luck this time around after coming off his bike and ending up in hospital during last year's ride.

"I'll probably go a bit steadier this year,” he joked before the start.

Mr Pitt said the good thing about the fundraising for the ride was that all the money stayed in the region.

"It's going to support families who need help straight away,” he said.

The whole group agreed the charity receiving money from this year's ride was a good one.

"There's not one person cancer hasn't touched in their lives,” Steve Brooks said.

"If you can help the kids out, I think that's where you start.

"We'll probably never get to meet the people whose parents need support, but we can help out.”