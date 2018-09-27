Postie bike riders make it to the Cape

END OF THE ROAD: Airlie Beach residents (back, from left) Tony Schulz, Rowan Spruce, (front, from left) Leonie Brown and Matt Pitt at the tip of Cape York during the Cairns to the Cape Postie Safari.

END OF THE ROAD: Airlie Beach residents (back, from left) Tony Schulz, Rowan Spruce, (front, from left) Leonie Brown and Matt Pitt at the tip of Cape York during the Cairns to the Cape Postie Safari. Contributed

FOUR Airlie Beach residents have helped raise more than $54,000 for children with cancer.

Rowan Spruce, Matt Pitt and Tony Schulz were among 34 people to ride their postie bikes in this year's Cairns to Cape Postie Safari, while Leonie Brown was part of the support team on the ride.

The 2500km trip took its toll on participants with only 24 of riders completing the full trip.

Most who did not finish came from mechanical issues with the postie bikes but Mr Pitt was a casualty of the ride, making it to within 3km of the tip of Cape York before coming off his bike.

"I came over the rise, saw the sea and took my eye off the ball,” Mr Pitt said.

He managed to get back on his bike and ride to the tip before ending up in hospital overnight in Bamaga - the most northern community on Cape York - with slight internal bruising and bleeding and a sore shoulder.

That was the end of the ride for Mr Pitt who had to fly back to Cairns to be checked out at the hospital before being ordered to rest.

The mishap has not deterred Mr Pitt from taking part in the ride again.

"It was great. Lots of fun,” he said.

"I will do it next year.

"It's my escape, to go out and have a bit of fun.”

Mr Pitt said it was also good to be able to raise money for charity while doing something they loved.

"We can do something for the community,” he said.

"It's a great cause. And it's a great adventure.”

The Postie Safari has been held for six years, with $250,000 raised for different charities from the rides which go to different destinations each year.

This year's ride raised $54,670 for CanTeen Australia, an organisation that helps children to deal with the emotional side of living with cancer, with all the money raised from it being spent in North Queensland.