Postie pilgrimage to help cancer research

SAFARI: Ross and Fiona Barty will be taking part in the 2019 Postie Bike Safari. Jordan Gilliland

THE roar of a powerful engine, effortless comfort and beautiful driving roads are among the things high on the list of those that enjoy a motorbike road trip.

These are all things that two Bowen residents will not have when they set off this Saturday on an eight-day, 2200km journey on the humble 'postie bike'.

The journey is all part of the Postie Bike Safari, an event that seeks to raise funds for charity through undertaking adventurous trips in underwhelming bikes.

The group, which this year will see 50 people taking the scenic route from Mackay to Longreach and return, is known sometimes as 'Australia's slowest bikie gang' as they snake their way through Central Queensland at a blisteringly fast 80km/h.

For Bowen's Fiona and Ross Barty this will be their third safari and to them, there is no better way to raise money.

Mr Barty will be riding the postie bike while Mrs Barty will drive one of the support vehicles.

"It's just such a great trip and it keeps bringing you back year after year because of how fun it is,” Mrs Barty said.

"This year we're raising funds for CanTeen, but previously the Safari has raised money for Black Dog and other charities.”

The safari has already raised over $30,000 for the event however that number is expected to rise over the course of the trip.

The safari will be taking as many off-road roads as possible to not only up the difficulty but also save some frustration for motorists.

"We're not particularly fast, so we try to avoid the main roads where we can,” Mr Barty said.

"Plus it makes the trip much more interesting and difficult when you take roads that these bikes just aren't meant for.

The bikes cost between $800-2000 to purchase with around half keeping them unmodified, however, Mrs Barty said it's 'not uncommon' to see some riding bikes that were much faster than the others.

"Some of the guys will modify their bikes and you will see them fly past you at speeds that you didn't think are possible,” she said.

"Ours has been left stock so it will be quite a challenge undertaking some of the more treacherous sections.

"In the spirit of the event no one can modify the throttle though, so everyone suffers the same sore hand at the end of the ride.”

Mrs Barty said that she had been overwhelmed with the response from the community.

"We've had great support so far,” she said.

"We even reached out to Whitsunday Regional Council and they were great and donated $500 to the cause, which is amazing.”

For more information, including where to donate, follow the couples road trip on their Facebook page Barty Brothers Postie Bike Adventures.