Pot fiend avoids time in jail

A FORMER Cairns man who moved to Bowen to escape family issues was given his last chance to stay out of jail for drug offences in Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Janne Matti Vaikko, 33, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and contravening a police direction after he was found by police in the Bowen Soundshell smoking marijuana on a homemade pipe in February.

The court heard Vaikko told police he was smoking to "keep his soul good”.

The builder by trade immigrated to Australia from Finland when he was 12 years old and duty lawyer Cleo Rewald told the court his drug use started when he struggled with English at school.

"He played truant and then experimented with cannabis which still troubles him today,” Ms Rewald said.

"He uses the cannabis to self-medicate his chronic pancreatitis.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead was far from impressed with Vaikko's extensive 10-year history of drug offences which had landed him before the courts on numerous occasions.

"You have got to realise possessing or using drugs is against the law and you can expect heavy penalties,” Mr Muirhead said.

After being assessed he was found unsuitable for a probation order as "he did not think he had a problem with drugs”.

Vaikko was convicted and sentenced to two months of imprisonment for the possession of marijuana, seven days of imprisonment to be served concurrently for possession of drug utensils and fined $75 for failing to give his identifying particulars to police.

Vaikko was given immediate parole to be subject to drug tests which if failed would result in prison as a breach of his parole.