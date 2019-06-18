'Potentially crippling' water price surge warning

SHADOW Natural Resources Minister Dale Last has warned Mackay farmers are in for 'potentially crippling' water price increases under the State Government's pricing model.

The Queensland Competition Authority - the state's independent economic regulator - is currently reviewing the irrigation water prices to be charged by SunWater and Seqwater from mid-2020 through to mid-2024.

Mr Last, who pointed to a submission from industry group Queensland Farmers' Federation cautioning the potentially crushing surge, said it would be a "hammer blow" for farmers and local jobs.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham hit back at the comments, accusing the Burdekin MP of "fearmongering" in his attempts to "pre-empt the QCA's recommendations".

Mr Last has now called on the State Government to step in and "guarantee the future of high value job creating irrigated agriculture" in north Queensland.

"Based on the QFF estimates, farmers on the Eton irrigation schemes will be some of the hardest hit in the state," Mr Last said.

Shadow Natural Resources Minister Dale Last at a meeting with representatives of Canegrowers Mackay on Tuesday.

"Eton irrigators will experience more than $68/mL water price increase to reach 'cost-reflectivity'. The proposed 'cost-reflective' pricing in these schemes has the potential to wipe out irrigation in the region.

"We all know water is the lifeblood of our agriculture industries. Even though price increases are capped at $2.38/mL per year plus inflation, Eton irrigation customers are staring down the barrel of at least 23 years of consecutive water price increases."

Mr Last met with Canegrowers Mackay and local irrigation scheme representatives in the region on Tuesday.

He said local cane growers told him they were already battling low sugar prices and the high impute costs of water and electricity.

"It is farcical that Labor would consider raising the cost of already unaffordable water," he said.

"Without affordable water, communities like Mirani, Marian, Walkerston, Sarina and Mackay will all lose jobs due to lower production."

Dr Lynham said a decision on irrigation water prices had not been made.

"The QCA will carefully consider the costs of supply proposed by SunWater and Seqwater to ensure these costs are reasonable and efficient, taking into consideration submissions from all stakeholders, including the Queensland Farmers' Federation," he said.

"The QCA is required to limit annual price increases similar to previous reviews and additionally, has been given the flexibility to recommend volumetric prices lower than the costs to supply the water.

"This has been done because this government values agriculture as a hugely important part of the Queensland's economy, and we are committed to helping SunWater, Seqwater and the irrigation sector remain financially viable."