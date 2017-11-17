Pots yielding crabs in local coastal creeks

Local lad Sam Lacy with an 800lb black marlin landed off Cairns with Sea Fever Sportfishing. The fish unfortunately died during the fight.

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

IT'S been a pretty tough week across most areas on the water this week.We've just experienced the the best sou-easter that we've seen for a while and apart from limiting the user friendly locations on the water it has dirtied everything up as well.

Though, there is still good amounts of bait being pushed inshore around all the mainland beaches and headlands which is good for shore-based anglers and it will also be good over the next few days whilst there is a reef fishing closure in place. Following the bait schools in have been good numbers of mackerel and trevally.

Grant Rothe from Victoria landed this metre-plus barra at the dam with Lake Proserpine Fishing Charters.

Also in the mix with them will be a few queenfish and tuna. These guys will supply plenty of light tackle entertainment while we give the Coral Trout a little rest. Up in the estuaries there are not too many reports of big fish coming in and the crabs are a little scarce but there are plenty of prawns around and they will only get bigger over the coming days.

- Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters

Islands

THE islands have been fishing well for coral trout and sweet lip with anglers braving the windy weather to fish around Daydream, Long Island and Shute Harbour catching a good feed of reef fish. Tuna and mackerel have also been around Shute Harbour and out around the Molle Island group feeding on small bait fish which is a good option while we have another coral fin fish closure which is the last of the year.

TOP TROUT: Sam Roe with a beauty of a coral trout caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing this week.

Rivers

BARRAMUNDI season is closed for the year until February at midday. Salmon have been fishing well in the Proserpine River along the deeper bends using live prawns and small poddy mullet. The rains have got the crabs moving with great reports of crabs being caught by a lot of anglers chasing them. The smaller coastal creeks around Long Island and Grimston Point have been fishing extremely well for mangrove jack and silver bream.

Dam

THE dam has been fishing well with anglers reporting good captures of barra, trolling the main basin using storm Asahi five metre divers and Halco Poltergeist five metre divers.

Local Brendan McGoldrick caught and released this solid gt at the reef on Sunday with sea fever. Contributed

Most anglers trolling are reporting catches up to six fish in the afternoon which has been good, some anglers fishing the weed beds have reported awesome numbers of fish with one angler reporting catching 13 barra up to 108 cm casting weedless plastics at the edges of the weed beds. His lure of choice was the Flat Shad and the 130mm Slick Rigs re-rigged weedless.

- Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World