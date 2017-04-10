Power expected to return to all Ergon customers ahead of schedule

Ergon plans to restore the remaining 1600 customers without power by tomorrow.

ERGON Energy hopes to restore either grid or generator electricity supply to the remaining 1600 customers in the Whitsundays still without power by tomorrow.

There are currently 1100 customers running on generators in Shute Harbour, Conway Beach, Wilsons Beach, Dingo Beach, Mount Marlow, Laguna Quays, Hydeaway Bay and Mount Pluto.

Proserpine, Cannonvale and 99% of Airlie Beach has grid power, according to Ergon corporate communications manager John Fowler.

"We are hoping to get most (customers) back on today, if not by tomorrow, either by generation or mains supply," he said.

"We are well and truly ahead of our plan, but there is still a way to go yet."

Ergon initially set a goal of getting all customers connected by Thursday this week.