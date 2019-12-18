Power midfielder keen to press on in 2020

AFL: Karl Amon enjoyed a career-best season this year and the Port Adelaide midfielder is determined to take his game further next year during their quest to return to finals.

The 24-year-old and the Power will finish a taxing week-long pre-season training camp on the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday.

He said he had relished the tough sessions during their trip north.

"We came up here for the humid conditions and that's what we've got," he said.

"It's been really good to get up here as a group and train really well.

"Each session is hard but it's all about backing it up and doing it the next day and as a group we've done that really well."

Amon enjoyed a strong season, his sixth among the elite, and in September he signed a three-year contract extension.

"I was quite pleased with the improvement I had and I just want to build on that and take that form into next year," he said.

"(I) certainly want to take my game further and see how far I can go and obviously with a new contract I just want to keep on improving."

He wants to do his bit to help the Power re-emerge as a contender.

They've failed to reach the finals for the past two seasons.

"I think every year the expectation is to play finals and I think that's no different (for) next year," he said.

"We know what we need to build on and hopefully we can do that in the pre-season and come out next year and string some consistency together and play really good football to reach finals."

AT TRAINING: Port Adelaide Power at Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex. Photo Patrick Woods/Sunshine Coast Daily.

During the past week, the Power stayed at The Sports Hub, where they also used the training facilities.

They've also hit the field at the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex.

Amon is one of the top runners at the Power.

But he said the likes of Zak Butters, Xavier Duursma and Travis Boak were pushing him.

He also said the camp had provided a great opportunity for the squad to connect, during their time at the hub, at training and through leisure activities, including paintball and a water park trip.