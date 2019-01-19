Power restored to properties in Cannonvale, Airlie Beach

The power outage which hit parts of Cannonvale and Airlie Beach on Saturday night.

12PM UPDATE: POWER has been restored to all properties affected by a blackout on Saturday night.

11.15PM: CLOSE to 1000 customers in parts of Cannonvale and Airlie Beach have had their power restored following an earlier blackout on Saturday night.

The power outage struck at 9.11pm and affected 1129 customers throughout the two towns.

But Ergon Energy reported that as of 11.10pm that 141 customers remain without power.

Locations affected in Cannonvale are Shingley Dr, Altmann Ave, Shute Harbour Rd and Coral Esp, and Shingley Dr in Airlie Beach.

EARLIER: PARTS of Cannonvale and Airlie Beach have been hit by a power outage tonight.

Energy provider Ergon Energy has reported the blackout, which started at 9.11pm, is affecting 1129 customers and the result of a loss of supply to damage, requiring emergency repairs.

The power is out at Whitsunday Shopping Centre and drivers should exercise caution with the traffic lights out near the centre on Shute Harbour Rd.

A witness told the Whitsunday Times that half of Main Street in Airlie Beach was plunged into darkness.

"The whole side of the street that has Hog's Breath Cafe and Mika on it, is in the dark right now," the witness said.

"But the side with Magnum's, Paddy Shenanigans and McDonald's all still have power."

Locations affected include Cinnamon Dr, Shute Harbour Road, Shingley Dr, Island Dr, Esk Tce, Altmann Ave, Woodwark Ave, William Cl, Jones Rd, Solway Ave, Deloraine Cl, Macona Cres, Eshelby Dr, Hazelwood Cres, Teague Tce, Border Dr, Yachtsmans Pde, Cateran Cl, Viewpoint Rd, Lupton Pl, Spinnaker Ct, St Martins Rd, Coral Esp, Gregory Ct.

Ergon Energy said fault finding is in progress, but an estimated fix time is unknown.

This is the second power outage experienced in less than a week with 1132 customers in the Cannonvale area affected last Sunday morning.