Power outages expected as repairs continue

Ergon Energy crews have been busy at work across the Whitsundays to restore power to the region.

ALTHOUGH their job is almost done, Ergon says some areas in the Whitsundays will experience outages this week as repairs continue.

Ergon Energy crews will be working around the Whitsunday region this week to replace temporary repairs with permanent fixes following the cyclone damage to its network.

Due to their works, they will interrupt power to several areas.

An Ergon spokesperson said the repairs are necessary and need to be done quickly to replace temporary repairs made immediately following Cyclone Debbie.

"Unfortunately we need to do them sooner rather than later,” the spokesperson said.

"While the number of customers impacted will be small, our crews are aware this may inconvenience them and will work as quickly as possible to get the job done.”

Customers should contact 132 296 for more information.

Planned interruptions:

Tuesday

- Paluma Rd, Parkland Dr, Pringle Rd, Bellavista Dr and Mountainview Dr areas from 8.30am-4.30pm

- Kelsey Creek SWER line 1-4.30pm

Wednesday

- Shute Harbour Rd near Plants Whitsunday from 8.30am-2.30pm

- Orchard Rd, Hibiscus Rd, Wattle Ridge area from 8:30am-12pm

Thursday

- Riordanvale Rd, Turner Rd, Sugarloaf Rd from 8.30am-1.30pm