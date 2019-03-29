Power outages in Whitsundays

THE POWER is out in parts of the Whitsundays.

Ergon Energy has reported that 1418 customers in Riordanvale, Woodwark, Cannon Valley and Cannonvale have been affected by the power outages which struck at 11.19am today.

The power outage is due to damage requiring emergency repairs.

An Ergon Energy spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times that a circuit breaker has been tripped and the company's crews have been sent out to investigate the cause.

Anyone with information to help pinpoint power outages can contact Ergon Energy's faults team 132 296 or for life-threatening problems including fallen powerlines call 131 670.

Ergon Energy is working on fixing the power outage.

There is no estimated time of when power will be restored to affected customers.

On the Whitsunday Times Facebook page, readers have posted among the streets experiencing the blackouts are Country Road, Valley Drive, Abell Road, Tropic Road and Jessamine Close.